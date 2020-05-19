Jennifer Aniston unveils a rare snapshot of his childhood, in which she poses alongside his father

The celebrities also sometimes regret the time of childhood and innocence. Jennifer Aniston has revealed on his account Instagram, the Thursday, 26 December, two shots nostalgic on which she poses alongside his father John. On the first photograph in black and white, the heroine of Friends is still a little girl and around the neck of her father with her arm.

On the second photograph, the more recent this time, the actress of 50 years laying his head gently on the shoulder of the latter. “Christmas with one of my designers, she légendé. Yesterday and today. I love you, dad.” A cliché “liked” more than three million times, and which has excited many fans of the american actress.

The father of Jennifer Aniston, John – his real name Ionnis Anitios Anastassakis – is an american actor of Greek origin, notably known for his role of Victor Kiriakis in the soap opera Days of Our Lives (Days and LivesED.). A soap opera discussed several times in the series Friends, since the character of Joey Tribbiani has the role of doctor Drake Ramoray.

After fifteen years of marriage, the parents of Jennifer Aniston, John and Nancy Dow, are separated in 1980. If the former wife of Brad Pitt is close watch of his father, his relationship with his mother was, for her, is more complicated. The actress was so entrusted on their confrontational relationship in the columns of The Hollywood Reporter2015. “She thought I was criticizing a lot, explained it then. Because she was a model, she was beautiful, very beautiful. And I wasn’t. I’ve never been.” Jennifer Aniston was, however, reconciled with his mother, a few years before the death of this last, in 2016.