A couple of years ago, Jennifer Aniston said that she had always wanted to have children. Even when she was with Brad Pitt

Since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is refréquentent, rumors abound. However, in the present moment, the two have not delivered the cover. Eh, if this were the case, the actress Friends I was going to be ready to have kids with him ?

At the time, the answer was ” yes ” without hesitation. In fact, in several interviews, the beautiful, took the floor to share your wishes of becoming a mother. It is, in any case, what we noticed from our partners Geo.

It is the last, recalling an interview Jennifer Aniston to Vogue and Vanity Fairwhen she was still with Brad Pitt, in which she stated: “I’ve said many times: I’m going to have children. I know. “

However, if you know a minimum of the life of the actress Friendsyou know that this is not the case, because she was separated from him after. However, she has always defended Brad at the time at this point. Some blame the latter have no desire to have children with her and focus on her career.

A fact that has been denied by Jennifer Aniston a few years ago as can be recalled, once more, the means of communication.

Jennifer Aniston wanted to have children with Brad Pitt

” A man divorcing would never be accused of having chosen a career instead of children. This really has me pissed off. I would never say in my life that I did not want to have children. The women that inspire me these are all women who have had careers and have children. “

He advised Jennifer Aniston to Voguein 2016, before adding: “Then, why limit myself ? I’ve always wanted to have children. And I don’t renoncerais never this “experience” for a career. I want to have it all. “

But a few years later, and her divorce with Brad, the actress doesn’t maintain the same speech. In fact, when asked again about the issue, said: “the idea of having children is a little scary “ .

If Jennifer Aniston feels that this is above all due to its age begins to be advanced: “There is pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then are considered damaged goods. It may be that my purpose on this planet is not to procreate. It may be that I have other things that I’m supposed to do ? “

It remains to be seen if, in a moment in which to speak with you, Jen has become to change your mind.

Tags : brad pitt – Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston baby – Jennifer Aniston – Jennifer Aniston children Jennifer Aniston kids Brad Pitt – Jennifer aniston – mom mcetv