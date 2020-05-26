Jennifer Aniston was a waitress before becoming a star !

Jennifer Aniston has not always been a star. In fact, during a time she has had to do odd jobs to get by.

When we think of Jennifer Aniston one can imagine a Hollywood star. But the actress from Friends has not had success since the beginning of his career, on the contrary ! MCETV tells you more.

But what did the star before being an actress ? Several small jobs. She explained in 2019 in an interview she had been a waitress but also the seller. Jobs food before knowing the success.

” I was part of my parent’s home. I had been on 6 tv shows you missed. So I did service in New York for years. I had nothing.

“And I’ve been in the telemarketing. I was selling the units of time in the Poconos. I have not made a single sale. I was zero ! I asked myself : “why do we need to call people at dinner time ? “

A waitress in a café in New York city, a job that brings her closer to her character Rachel in Friends. Jennifer Aniston has not been known directly. So she had to spend a lot of casting before you finally succeed.

Jennifer Aniston : its difficult beginnings

After a few years in New York to play in a few shows while being a waitress, Jennifer Aniston is going. She puts her suitcases in the city of Los Angeles in 1989. And it succeeds !

Exit the small jobs, very quickly, the beautiful young woman gets roles. But it was in 1994 that his career took a turning point. After an audition she was selected to play Rachel Green in Friends.

For ten years, she will play in this famous show. She acquired an international reputation and becoming fabulously wealthy. Through this role she will win a few awards. In short, a great start to his career since has not stopped.

Therefore, it is far the time where she was cutting hair in high school for a few dollars. Not a success elsewhere. Jennifer Aniston said that his father had pretended to love her hairstyle before the remake done by professionals ! The actress has, therefore, had reason to change direction !

