Jennifer Aniston was almost “shoot” from the series Friends, exhausted by their role

Difficult to separate from a role. Especially when one is called Rachel Green… forgiveness, when one is called Jennifer Aniston. Except that, after you have secured the ten seasons of the series Friendsthe actress has been very difficult to make people forget their adventures drôlissimes with Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Chandler and Joey. And she has suffered a lot. This is what she said on the show The Drama Actress Roundtableexplaining that she still had the feeling of having to prove your worth to the world.

But it is at this p*tain of the series !

“Time is running outshe remembered. What I want to say is that I absolutely could not get rid of Rachel. I don’t échappais never a ‘This is Rachel from Friends !’. It was like that all the time and, after a while, I started to say to me ‘, But it is directed to this p*tain of the series !’.“To our happiness, she decided otherwise. She has never left their small companions, and this choice of career, has not spoiled the result. Jennifer Aniston has just become the queen of romantic comedies american, until, finally, it offers the opportunity to reveal a little more in depth.

I said to myself that I was not perhaps not be able to do something more. They may have had a reason

Mom ultraperfectionniste in Dumplin’ or living in the pain of his terrible son in Cakeshe also got the role of Alex Levy in the series The Show Of The Morning in 2019 (which represents the scenes is not always very pink of a morning program). “In The Good Girlfor the first time, I was able to forget Rachelshe says. I was able to do that is go to play something really different.“This has not prevented it to give way to the doubt of the way on a very regular basis : “I said to myself that I was not perhaps not be able to do something more. They may have had a reason. I was a girl, in his apartment in New York with its walls of color purple. But I have fought against myself. Against him that I was in this industry. There is a real sense of freedom in the fact of age, due to that I stopped worrying about everything.“Phew…