Jennifer Aniston : what bothers you the attitude of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share a terrible common. In the beginning of the decade of 2000, the two actors were a couple of stars before you cut the bridges of fifteen years. If they seem to be now, a recurring theme continues to enrage Jennifer Aniston…

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lead an extraordinary relationship in the proper sense of the term. Many things that unite them : a Hollywood career, a great influence, and, above all, a great responsibility in common. A small reminder of the facts, up to the year 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston has formed the most glamorous couple of Hollywood. But the happiness and love is rarely eternal, and the couple breaks up in flight in the mid-2000s. At this time, the actor The Fight Club prefer the eyes of Angelina Jolie. But just to say, eternal love is rare… Brad Pitt will go back to the bitter experience in 2016, when Angelina Jolie – the mother of his six children – the divorce. It is a hard blow for the actor who is soon going to marry his ex-bit-long memory for old mistakes… Jennifer Aniston !

Like a stone in the shoe of Jennifer Aniston

The year 2020 is synonymous with back to home of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Do not hesitate to submit a public apology to the actress Friends to regain their self esteem and their confidence. But the shadow of the great rival of – Angelina Jolie – always floating and seems determined to intrude between the two actors. A source has confided to the teams the uk edition the magazine More closely : “Jen and Angie will never be friends, because of this passive. (…) Brad could put his relationship in the second plan, while focusing on Angie and the children“. The fact is that Brad Pitt, like many people, took advantage of the confinement to the revision of their priorities. After his the divorce is complicated with Angelina Jolie, his children are now your absolute priority. If Jennifer Aniston the designs, she can’t help but be concerned. And the informant to clarify : “The change of behavior of Brad and the relationship rekindled with Angelina have made Jen a little uncomfortable (…) can’t help, but the fear that this new dynamic would affect things between them“. Case to follow.