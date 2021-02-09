Jennifer Aniston: What did she think of Brad Pitt when they met?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married in the early 2000s. One question remains: what did she think of the actor?

Jennifer Aniston and actor Brad Pitt began a relationship in May 1998. The two lovers married on July 29, 2000.

A very private ceremony that took place in Malibu. For many years, the couple will be one of the most powerful in All Hollywood.

However, on January 6, 2005, the couple separated after 5 years of marriage. A question still burns the lips of Internet users …

What did Brad Pitt’s actress think when they first met? Very discreet in the press people, Jennifer Aniston has never spread about her past love stories.

Yet his marriage to Brad Pitt was one of the most closely watched and commented on in the United States, even today. 21 years after their marriage, the languages begin to loosen.

A source told The Blast that the young woman had found it to her liking from the first time they met. “Jennifer thought it was very good. She thought he was a normal person, so she called him “the nice boy from Missouri,” it was learned.

Jennifer Aniston had not warned anyone the day she joined Brad Pitt. The wedding took place in a small commit with a handful of guests, hand-picked.

JENNIFER ANISTON IMMEDIATELY FLASHED ON BRAD PITT

A source close to the star gave details to The Blast about the end of his romance with the American actor. One of the main reasons remains the actor’s rapprochement with Angelina Jolie.

A few months after his breakup with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt made it official with Angelina Jolie and appeared on the streets of Hollywood with Maddox.

Jennifer Aniston will confide a few years after she did not divorce Brad Pitt because of deceptions on her part. A source said the couple was arguing about the family life they wanted to have.

Brad Pitt wanted children, but that wasn’t Jennifer Aniston’s wish. She was starting to make a name for herself at Hollywood. Despite their high-profile divorce, the two actors have a deep respect for each other.

Since 2018, rumors of a possible secret romance between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have made the headlines. Many are convinced that the two exes have put the roof back on.

Brad Pitt has been seen several times at parties at Jennifer Aniston’s or at friends of the Friends actress. Everyone remembers their supposed public reunion at the SAG Awards last year.

In September 2020, the two exes participated in the same roundtable. Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Enough to put a little more oil on the fire …

A few weeks ago, Jennifer Aniston reignited rumors about a secret affair with the actor. The young woman posted a Story on Instagram. A mysterious man can be seen in the background.