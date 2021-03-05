Jennifer Aniston: Whitney Cummings gets tattooed to pay tribute to her!

To pay tribute to her friend, Jennifer Aniston, the beautiful Whitney Cummings decided to give her a tattoo to pay tribute to her!

In her life, Jennifer Aniston seems surrounded by very good friends. Recently, Whitney Cummings proved to her that she had a lot of love for her. She decided to give her a tattoo to pay tribute to her.

During an episode for the Good For You podcast, Whitney Cummings decided to involve influencer Hannah Stocking. She also asked her to tattoo “I love J” in honor of her friend Jennifer Aniston.

The influencer also revealed: “I want this on me! I’m literally going to tattoo this on my forehead.” One thing is for sure, she also seems a very fan of Jennifer Aniston. But that’s not all.

Whitney Cummings also said: “There’s nothing I won’t do for a laugh. I get a tattoo. It’s so stupid and I’m so into it. Jen’s going to see that.”

One thing’s for sure, Jennifer Aniston fans are really wondering how she reacted to this news. It must be said that this idea of tattooing surprised many on the Web. The two young women have always been very close.

For years, Jennifer Aniston and Whitney Cummings have had a great friendship. As a reminder, the comedian also attended the wedding of the friend actress. As a reminder, she married Justin Theroux in 2015 before divorcing in 2017.

JENNIFER ANISTON INTRODUCES HER ADORABLE LITTLE DOG TO HER FANS ON INSTAGRAM

Recently, Jennifer Aniston brought a newcomer into her life. This is an adorable little dog that she wanted to present to her fans on her Instagram account. She cracked more than one.

Jennifer Aniston said: “Hi! I’d like to introduce you to the newest member of our family. It’s (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. It stole my heart right away“.

The actress also revealed: “A HUGE thank you to Wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. I’m grateful that you took great care of these rescues. And that you find their home forever.”

The young woman garnered more than 13 million views during the presentation of her little dog. A few days later, she also said that she was really grateful since the arrival of her dog.

Now Jennifer Aniston’s fans are really looking forward to following her dog’s little adventures. They can’t wait to see her evolution in the life of the actress. One thing is for sure, she already loves it more than anything.

While she has just arrived in her family, Jennifer Aniston does not hesitate to highlight it on her social networks, much to the delight of her fans. Case to follow!