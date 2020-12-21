Jennifer Aniston will be a great-aunt, her niece is pregnant

The actress has no children but her family continues to grow now that her brother’s daughter will have a baby with her husband …

Jennifer Aniston will be a great-aunt again. His niece Eilish Melick Nebbia, who he married last year, is pregnant with their first child.

Eilish is 24 years old and the daughter of John T. Melick III, the half-brother, on her mother’s side, of the Friends star.

Through Instagram Emilie shared the happy news with her followers, by posting a series of photos with her husband Sean Nebbia, revealing her status.

In one of the images, the couple reveals the date of birth: July 2021.

The two met in the United States Navy, where they both work. She is a Navy medic.