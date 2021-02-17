Jennifer Aniston willing to compromise for love?

Jennifer Aniston is not ready for all love compromises. That’s what the former Friends star seems to confirm on Instagram!

Jennifer Aniston no longer wants to be made in love and now refuses some compromises. It must be said that the famous actress has lived a romantic life, to say the least tumultuous.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston formed one of Hollywood’s leading couples with Brad Pitt in the 2000s. After their high-profile divorce in 2005, the former Friends star had love affairs without much success.

The 52-year-old actress also dated actor Vince Vaughn and singer John Mayer. Very short idylls that have not been able to fill the pretty blonde!

After a string of relationships, Jennifer Aniston found love in the arms of Justin Theroux in 2011. The actress then appears on a small cloud!

She married the actor in 2015. But then again, the love story doesn’t last, and then the couple divorced in 2017.

Since then, the pretty blonde is more discreet. Today, she is officially single. But speculation about his love situation is rife!

Indeed, American media have revealed that Jennifer Aniston has found love again and is once again in a relationship with a very handsome man. The identity of the lucky man is still unknown.

Will Jennifer Aniston confirm this new romance? Will she soon reveal the name and face of the man who would share his life?

JENNIFER ANISTON SEEMS VERY SURE OF HERSELF IN LOVE

Anyway, the star of the series The Morning Show now seems no longer willing to rush in love. On the contrary, she seems to know what she wants! And as proof, Jennifer Aniston recently gave clues on social media of what she expects from a romantic relationship.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife shared on Instagram a video clip from a documentary about singer Eartha Kitt entitled All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story.

In this excerpt, a journalist asks Eartha Kitt: “If a man has entered your life, wouldn’t you want to compromise?” That’s all it is!

To which she replies with a laugh: “It’s stupid! A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? ». She laughs again and turns to another person, off the screen: “A man enters my life and you have to compromise? What for? What’s the reason? ». Suffice to say that the message is very clear!

In the caption of this Instagram story, Jennifer Aniston adds several laughing smileys. She suggests that she appreciates Eartha Kitt’s message and that she is not really the type to make concessions in love. The future “Mr. Aniston” is warned! Case to follow then.