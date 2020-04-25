Jennifer Aniston, Zoë Kravitz, Jessica Chastain : confined, celebrities câlinent their cat, dog… or a pony

Also, they are confined. Cats, dogs, mules, ponies : all at the mercy of their owners, who have never been so happy to talk to them and film them and care for them. Celebrities, like us, staying at home and looking to pass the time, why not with their pets. In the submerging of hugs, like Kristen Bell, Zoë Kravitz or Jessica Chastain. Or by encouraging social distancing, such as Ariana Grande and her dogs.

In video, Gal Gadot and his friends stars sing “Imagine”

Animals mobilized to raise awareness about the containment

Some make it useful, calling their followers to follow the orders to stay home. As Choupette, the cat of Karl Lagerfeld, who took the opportunity to pay homage to his deceased master. Or the pony and the mule to Arnold Schwarznegger, as the latter was confined with him in his kitchen.

It is, anyway, the best time to get closer to our furry companions : let us remember that the coronavirus is not spread through pets. During the pandemic, one can even adopt (by appointment and after you have chosen the lucky one online) in a home the SPAunfortunately overwhelmed by a wave of defections since the beginning of the health crisis.

Private output

Other celebrities have decided to make their menagerie spectators of their lives confined : Kate Beckinsale has made the trampoline in front of a cat and a dog visibly perplexed. And Anthony Hopkins has played a ballad at the piano to chat remarkably patient.

And then there are the worried, the anxious, the panic : Cody, the dog of Kate Hudson, visibly flabbergasted by the latest information on coronavirus Clyde, that of Jennifer Aniston in full existential crisis, animals are not safe, in these times of confinement, of an attack of anxiety. Unless it is caused by the fact of having their masters to the house for an indefinite period.