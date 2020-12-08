CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston’s ex John Mayer raves about photos of former couple

Posted on

Mayer liked a series of photos of his ex-partner posted on a fan page, driving his followers crazy.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, was seen raving about her jaw-dropping images, driving fans on the internet crazy.

Fans of the duo noted that Mayer liked a series of photos of his ex-partner posted on a fan page called @JenniferAnistonFaniston.

The photos are from Vanity Fair’s 2009 Oscars after-party, in which the Friends star can be seen sporting a strapless beige dress and John is elegant in a black tuxedo.

The public display of affection is mutual and comes after Jen previously commented on John’s Instagram Live right at the start of the pandemic.

When they broke up in 2008, John revealed to TMZ why they split.

“People are different, people have different chemistry. I ended a relationship to be alone because I don’t want to waste someone’s time if something is not right.

It’s not about years, it’s about dating someone, being sincere when entering, being sincere in the middle, and being sincere when leaving ”.

