Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux talks about her relationship with the star

In a conversation with Esquire magazine, Theroux revealed: “I would say we’re still friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We do FaceTime. We send text messages. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic separation, and we love each other. I’m honest when I say I appreciate our friendship.”

He continued: “We cannot be together and yet we bring joy and friendship. Besides, she makes me laugh a lot, very loudly. He’s a funny person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in touch, for myself personally. And I’d like to think the same about her.”

Jennifer Aniston and her former Justin Theroux came to light in 2011 with their romance and married in 2015 before separating two years later.