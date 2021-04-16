CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux talks about her relationship with the star

Posted on

The actor says they’re both still friends, they’re called, and she makes him laugh a lot.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, has revealed that they remain friends even after their divorce in 2017.

They ended their story as a married couple four years ago, and although they no longer have a romantic relationship, they are still called and remain close friends.

In a conversation with Esquire magazine, Theroux revealed: “I would say we’re still friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We do FaceTime. We send text messages. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic separation, and we love each other. I’m honest when I say I appreciate our friendship.”

He continued: “We cannot be together and yet we bring joy and friendship. Besides, she makes me laugh a lot, very loudly. He’s a funny person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in touch, for myself personally. And I’d like to think the same about her.”

Jennifer Aniston and her former Justin Theroux came to light in 2011 with their romance and married in 2015 before separating two years later.

