Jennifer Coolidge Has No Interest In Replacing Kim Cattrall On ‘Sex And The City’

The actress has no interest in taking on the role that Cattrall made famous, and believes that no one could replace her.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge has declined to be interested in being Kim Cattrall’s replacement in the upcoming Sex And The City reboot.

Cattrall will not be reprising her role as publicist Samantha Jones, for the long-awaited resurgence of US streaming service HBO Max, and some fans have suggested that the ‘Legally Blonde’ star would be an ideal candidate to tackle the character.

However, Coolidge has no interest in taking on the role that Cattrall made famous.

During an appearance on the American talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she said: “I was a huge fan of Sex and the City, and still am. It’s one of those shows where you can watch reruns and never get tired of them.

“But I have to say that I am such a fan of Kim Cattrall, and I don’t see that anyone can replace her in that part. It was just the perfect representation… I don’t think it can be replaced. “

The 10-episode limited series will bring together Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis on-screen as viewers catch up on their characters 20 years after the original broadcast.

Parker, known for her starring role as Carrie Bradshaw, recently explained that Samantha Jones “is not part of this story” and told fans online: “We have some new stories to tell. We are excited.”