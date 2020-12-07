Jennifer Garner is calm with her ex Ben Affleck’s affair with Ana de Armas

The actress has strayed a bit from Ben’s life and is living her own life, and is quite happy for her ex-husband.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, were definitely one of the most loved couples in Hollywood until they broke up.

And with the Batman actor moving on with her newest love, Cuban-born actress Ana de Armas, and their relationship getting pretty serious, many wonder what her ex-wife has to say about the whirlwind of romance.

According to an Us Weekly report, Garner has also become estranged from the Argo actor and is very happy for her ex-husband.

A source close to the star revealed to the outlet: “Jen has completely strayed from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers her a friend, she thinks she is a good father to her children and she respects her ”.

It was further revealed that Garner “is happy in her own life and supports her and is happy for her and their relationship.”

The same medium also stated that Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas have seen each other a handful of times and that their encounters have been quite friendly.

“They have yet to hang out with their children as one big family. Jen hasn’t been there yet. But there is no doubt that they will have dinners and gatherings with the children when Jen is ready, but no one is pressuring her to do so. “