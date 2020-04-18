Jennifer Garner : what did it look like the actress at the beginning of his career ?

Before becoming the hollywood star that she is today, Jennifer Garner is celebrating her birthday this April 17, was a young actress in the making… Back on his early career.

Jennifer Garner celebrates her birthday on 17 April. And if today it is a mom divorced flourished, which connects the professional projects, she started her career as the whole world by taking advantage of the opportunities that were available to it, at the end of the 1990s. Her first role, she won in 1996 in Mr. Magoo, Stanley Tong, and then in Harry in all his states, of Woody Allen. But it is really in 1998 that his life changes radically. This year she is identified by J. J. Abrams who after him have been given a role in the series Félicity, choose to embody Sidney Bristow in Alias three years later. The series will be the turning point of the career of the actress. The rest of the story, we know : with its background of ultra-sport and five years under the direction of the man who became one of the filmmakers of Hollywood, it follow the movie roles.

A love life filled

Side heart, she married with Scott Foley met on the set of the series Félicity in 2000. Their marriage will only last for three. It is a romance with Michael Vartan for the series Alias, but it was in 2004 that her love life is going to become one of the most scrutinized of Hollywood, where it will couple with the ex of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, met on the set of Pearl Harbor. They married a year later. Together they have three children, Violet Anne (born on December 1, 2005), Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (born on January 6, 2009), and Samuel (born on February 27, 2012). But their relationship will not survive the rumours of deception and alcoholism of Ben Affleck. They divorced in 2017. Since the young woman has found love… It would be in a relationship with John Miller, a business man. Everything seems to be new to him smile.

