Jennifer Hudson slips into the skin of Aretha Franklin in the first trailer of the biopic

“Respect”, the biopic about the life of Aretha Franklin, is expected in theaters next December.

The first trailer of Respect, biopic dedicated to the likes of Aretha Franklin, was presented Sunday night. The actress Jennifer Hudson, winner of the oscar for her role in Dreamgirlsit glides on the skin of the legend of the soul. This film traces the life of the singer, from her childhood to the glory.

This feature-length film, signed by Liesl Tommy, has also cast Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye, Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. It is expected in the cinemas in the coming month of December – ideal date to enter the race for the awards, the “Oscar” in the first line.

Aretha Franklin, who disappeared on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the age of 76 years, had actively taken part in the development of this project. She even meditated upon since the late 1980’s, the film adaptation ofAretha: From These Roots, his autobiography. He had worked for a long time with Ray Hackford, the director of Rayand has considered which in turn Halle Berry, and Audra McDonald to play in it.