Jennifer Lawrence, 5 things to know about the oscar winner

The beautiful actress is sacred at just 22 years of age. Catapulted to the top of the seventh art thanks to her role in Happiness Therapy , Jennifer Lawrence has already charmed the entire profession. The stars are fans of it and all the logs for the worship. It must be said that she has, as who would say, everything to please. The clichés of the young actress a little nunuche, the American from Kentucky is a mix of humor, natural beauty, playfulness and vivacity. It is what it is.

Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for an academy award for the second time in his career. © Mike Blake / Reuters/REUTERS

As one is likely to hear about it for a long time, here are five items of information to remember about the young woman who has her teeth in Hunger Games and X-Men: the beginning. And who already has four projects underway.

• She had her tray 14 years

Determined. This is an adjective that befits delight to Jennifer Lawrence. From a young age, she dreams of becoming an actress, in a family ‘who had not the demon of the game”, as it has reported to the Figaro . To prove to her parents that she will be there, she struggles and picks up the tray 14 years. She sailed then to New York, where she found an agent and landed a role in sitcom The Bill Engvall Show.

• It has failed to play in Twilight

Jennifer Lawrence might be the “new” Kristen Stewart. She decided to do better. While one won the Razzie Award the worst actress, this weekend, the other got the Oscar… But the two actually have something in common: Twilight. For the little story, the beautiful Lawrence auditioned for the role of Bella, but was done to steal the limelight by the lovely Stewart. It will finally, the leading role in Hunger Gamesother trilogy literary success.

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, in Hunger Games. (Metropolitan FilmExport)

• She has shot with Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster

Jennifer Lawrence has been chosen by Jodie Foster to play in his film The Complex of the beaver. If the role does not remain engraved in his career, he has the merit of allowing us to play with two very great film: Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster herself. The feature-length film was also in official selection at the Cannes film Festival in 2011. The class 20 years ago.

• It has passed the casting of Happiness Therapy by Skype

It is the director David O. Russell who has let go of the information. Yes, he has cast his leading lady via Skype. A first for the filmmaker, who is left “surprised” by Jennifer Lawrence. With his father in Louisville, she auditioned with his brother in the face to give more depth to his test. An Oscar and a Golden Globe later, we say she has done well.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in Happiness Therapy. (Senator Filmverleih)

• She hates the star system

Girl from Kentucky one day, the daughter of a Kentucky still. Jennifer Lawrence speaks with a heavy accent of the South, like fast food and reality tv, especially the shows on the family Kardashian. In a society plagued by the dictates of thinness, she has never done the diet. Become a spokesmodel for Dior, it remains as it has always been: distant star-system. It is through this detachment that it can afford to fall live at the Oscars while remaining spontaneous and funny. Hoping that its title does not change anything in this natural so refreshing in Hollywood.

ALSO READ:

“Jennifer Lawrence, the warrior of Kentucky

“Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar criticized

“Oscars 2013: the highlights of the ceremony

“Oscars 2013: after the awards

“The Oscars spend Argo and take precedence over Love

SERVICE:

“Order the Hunger Games on Fnac.com