Jennifer Lawrence, a talent in the pure state

At only 28 years old, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the greatest actresses of Hollywood, but also one of the best paid. Notably, she was the heroine of the ring cycle Hunger Games, of which C8 will play this evening the last episode.

Jennifer Lawrence has a destiny, out of the ordinary. 28-year-old, she can already boast of having conquered Hollywood by his innate talent. Yet, nothing predestined the heroine of the saga Hunger Games to become a famous actress. She grew up in Louisville (Kentucky), surrounded by his two elder brothers. His mother is the director of a summer camp for children, and his father, head of a construction company. Child joyful and curious of all, Jennifer loves to dress up and play regularly in the theatre mounted by his parish. A contrario, it has a lot of difficulty with school, increased compared to the other students. “I was stupid, I was full of anguish”, she says.

One day, while she spends the summer in New York, she is spotted in the street by an agent. She passes an audition and landed a small role in advertising. She is 14 years old and his life changes radically. “As soon as I started auditioning, I was no longer anxious. On the contrary, I felt happy and strong.” Convinced of having found her calling, she begged her parents to let her continue on this path. She won a role in the series The Bill Engvall Showand then several others in the cinema. In 2010, everything accelerates. She plays in Winter’s Boneand his interpretation was acclaimed by the critics. She is even named to the Oscar for best actress. If it does not get the precious statuette, his career is launched. It then turns in other feature films and blockbusters X-Men and Hunger Games.

Its success, is already incredible thanks to these two big films, reached its peak with Happiness Therapy, for which she won more than 30 awards, including the Golden Globe and the Oscar for best actress at only 23 years old. Since then, Jennifer continued her ascent. The one that we find at the beginning of June in X-Men – Dark Phoenix now the actress the best paid in the world.

An actress committed

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence has decided to take a break of one year in his career. The actress has wanted to engage more to support the organization that Represents Us, that the fight against corruption in order to help young people to engage politically at the local level. Last may, the young woman is betrothed with Cooke Maroney, director of a gallery item