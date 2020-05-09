Jennifer Lawrence : a young woman stopped to be input for it to be “able to meet”

Sunday 15 June, a 23-year old woman was arrested when she had broken on the property of Jennifer Lawrence, while the actress was in her home.
Horror in Jennifer Lawrence. Sunday, march 15, a 23-year old woman has been arrested by the police after be entered without authorization in the property of the american actress, in Los Angeles, according to the information of TMZ. According to the american media, she has managed to pass the gate which was not locked, before being caught by the guards of the body of the star. If she was not able to approach Jennifer Lawrenceshe was keen to meet, according to the police, it is found, however, that the star of Hunger Games was home at the time of the facts. Anything to liven up its Sunday evening before the start of a new week.
Very discreet in regards to his life outside of film sets, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t really that his privacy is violated, especially by fans a bit too prying. So well that it is in the strictest intimacy that the actress and oscar winner was married in Rhode Island last October. It is at a ceremony, where were invited 150 guests, with among them Kris Jenner or Emma Stone and Sienna Miller, that Jennifer Lawrence had said “yes” his companion Cooke Maroney, a gallery owner and dealer item
Jennifer Lawrence, not stressed to arrange her marriage
Engaged in in February 2019, the couple had not been slow to move to the top step of their relationship. Of what fully occupy Jennifer Lawrence, who has spent the months up to the ceremony to the establishment and the organization of her wedding. “I’ve never been stressed out because of it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic”said the actress, laughing, last June in the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. But it seems that the choice for the dress and the room were very simple for the actress : “I saw a dress that I liked and I said to myself : ‘this dress’. I saw a room and I said to myself : ‘Cool, we have a room’.” No decision-head to Jennifer Lawrence !
© PacificPressAgency / Bestimage
Jennifer Lawrence wears a dress by Rosie Assoulin at the photocall of the 12th edition of the polo classic Veuve Clicquot, at the State park in Liberty, New Jersey, United States, June 1, 2019.
© OLIVIER BORDE / BESTIMAGE
Jennifer Lawrence – Photocall of fashion show Ready-to-Wear autumn-winter 2019/2020 “Christian Dior” in Paris. On the 26th of February 2019
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
Exclusive – Jennifer Lawrence rocks her dog Pippi while she is doing her shopping in New York. The actress, 28-year-old was very elegant, she wears a long cloak of white wool, a gray sweater collar fireplace, with a cigarette pants black, wedge mules open suede black, a pair of sunglasses Rayban Round gold and a bag caba white leather and black. New York, march 15, 2019.
© Backgrid USA / Bestimage
Jennifer Lawrence smiling, signs autographs to his fans on his arrival at an event in New York, April 27, 2019.
© Agence / Bestimage
Engagement – Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney became engaged – Semi-Exclusive – Jennifer Lawrence and her companion Cooke Maroney offered a ride in the Place Vendôme, hardly arrived at Paris on the 8th of August 2018 from New York
© Agence / Bestimage
Exclusive – Jennifer Lawrence and her companion Cooke Maroney wander in Paris on August 9, 2018.
© The ImageDirect / Bestimage
Exclusive – No Web – Jennifer Lawrence and her companion Cooke Maroney walk hand in hand in the streets of New York on the 29th of July 2018
© Agence / Bestimage
Exclusive – Jennifer Lawrence and her companion Cooke Maroney wander in Paris on August 9, 2018.