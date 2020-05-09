Jennifer Lawrence : a young woman stopped to be input for it to be “able to meet”

Sunday 15 June, a 23-year old woman was arrested when she had broken on the property of Jennifer Lawrence, while the actress was in her home.

Horror in Jennifer Lawrence. Sunday, march 15, a 23-year old woman has been arrested by the police after be entered without authorization in the property of the american actress, in Los Angeles, according to the information of TMZ. According to the american media, she has managed to pass the gate which was not locked, before being caught by the guards of the body of the star. If she was not able to approach Jennifer Lawrenceshe was keen to meet, according to the police, it is found, however, that the star of Hunger Games was home at the time of the facts. Anything to liven up its Sunday evening before the start of a new week.

Very discreet in regards to his life outside of film sets, Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t really that his privacy is violated, especially by fans a bit too prying. So well that it is in the strictest intimacy that the actress and oscar winner was married in Rhode Island last October. It is at a ceremony, where were invited 150 guests, with among them Kris Jenner or Emma Stone and Sienna Miller, that Jennifer Lawrence had said “yes” his companion Cooke Maroney, a gallery owner and dealer item

Jennifer Lawrence, not stressed to arrange her marriage

Engaged in in February 2019, the couple had not been slow to move to the top step of their relationship. Of what fully occupy Jennifer Lawrence, who has spent the months up to the ceremony to the establishment and the organization of her wedding. “I’ve never been stressed out because of it. I’m too lazy to be neurotic”said the actress, laughing, last June in the podcast Naked with Catt Sadler. But it seems that the choice for the dress and the room were very simple for the actress : “I saw a dress that I liked and I said to myself : ‘this dress’. I saw a room and I said to myself : ‘Cool, we have a room’.” No decision-head to Jennifer Lawrence !

