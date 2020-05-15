Jennifer Lawrence, an actress of high net worth and non-standard

Jennifer Lawrence at the charity gala of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume at New York, may 4, 2015. Charles Sykes/AP/SIPA

A average American. His modest origins will increase its capital sympathy among his compatriots. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, of which she is today the pride, Jennifer Lawrence grew up surrounded by his parents, directors of summer camp, and two older brothers with whom she made les quatre cents coups.

A actress price. She obtained the prize for the best hope at the Venice film Festival 2008 with his debut role in Far from the scorched earth. In 2011, she was nominated for the Oscar for her role in Winter’s Bone. The blockbusters will open up to her, but she did not give up for all the movies to a smaller budget. This strategy has paid off : she would get a Golden Globe and the Oscar for best actress for Happiness Therapy in 2013

A serial blunderer. The actress regularly does the happiness of his public and internet users who are quick to relay, in photo or video, its blunders on the red carpet or during interviews. The most memorable will surely one in which, coming to recover her statuette from the hands of Jean Dujardin, it takes the feet in her dress and fall on the steps of the stage of the Dolby Theater.

Jennifer Lawrence caught up in the folds of her long dress in come to pick up her Oscar for best actress for her role in “Happiness Therapy” (2013). Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A starving. Jennifer Lawrence likes to eat and claims it with humor : “Where is the pizza ? “ or “Would there be something to eat here ? “ are the questions that she asks on a regular basis to journalists that the question facing the camera. One more way for the actress to affirm its singularity in the world very calibrated Hollywood.

A millionaire. Forbes magazine had already, in 2014, awarded the title of actress of the most influential Hollywood. In its latest edition, it is actress the best paid in the world, with 52 million dollars (45.7 million euros) earned in a year, or more than Scarlett Johansson or Melissa McCarthy, star movies, teens american.

“There is a lot of scenarios are stupid, especially when one is young and blonde.” Jennifer Lawrence, in an interview in English, in 2009.