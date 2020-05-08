Jennifer Lawrence and Adele end up a contest of shots to land

The actress and singer participated in a contest of shots, and it is the latter that has ended by bowing, tells about the site american people TMZ .

PEOPLE – Jennifer Lawrence and Adele have passed a evening on Friday 22 march in a gay bar in the Greenwich Village in New York.

“Jennifer Lawrence has literally put Adele on the ground to have lost at a game of shots, the musical”

The emcee for the evening was launched at the microphone: “Jennifer, this is not the ‘Hunger Games’!” The singer had teased her friend: “You’re a fiancee, damn it, you have nothing to do here!”

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged since February the art dealer Cooke Maroney.

Presenting in front of an audience, Adele had she recalled that she was “married” and that their profession remained for the time being “at home mother”.