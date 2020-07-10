Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in a romantic comedy, ultra-refreshing

Television programs

The Happiness Of The Therapyor the perfect movie to watch on a Friday night.

Only David O. Russell (Fighter, Joy, American Bluff…installs the mood is so very special to his films that spring never entirely indifferent. Oscillating between the melodrama and the absurd, the director of Fighter, The joy or American Bluff it presents us with characters that are flawed, damaged, but always courageous and optimistic, even in situations that seem most hopeless.

This is the case of the pair formed by the duo of Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. The first is a young widow recently unemployed who have slept with the whole office, the second a bipolar chronicle straight from the psychiatric hospital. It is necessarily the neurosis that will bring the two characters, for better and for worse. Between this casting out of 5 stars, we will also retain the presence of Robert De Niro, hilarious in his role of father lost. Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role. If the movie is rare and sometimes considered a little too soft for the or.s. in sum – it is, without a doubt, the ideal programme for those who have decided not to go out this Friday night.

The happiness of the Therapy, tonight at 20h in AB3.