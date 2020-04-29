Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney convolent fair wedding

There is love in the air at the moment ! After Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin, who were married for the second time, today is another Hollywood star who was made to pass the ring : Jennifer Lawrence. Eight months after her engagement with Cooke Maroney, the actress who had been taken in the flag at the town hall in New York last September he said ‘yes’ last weekend !

According to People, the star of X-Men and Hunger Games has celebrated their union with new york gallery owner in the beautiful Belcourt manor in Newport, located in the State of Rhode Island, in the north-eastern United States. 150 guests attended this magical day, among them Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, singer Adele, with whom she had spent a crazy night in New York, the comic Amy Schumer, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Sienna Miller.

It was last February that Cooke Maroney asked for the hand of the star of Red Sparrow. After having had a romantic relationship with actor Nicholas Hoult (Skins), the film director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) or even Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band Coldplay, Jennifer Lawrence, admitted to Entertainment Tonight that Cooke Maroney was the man of her life : “well, it’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my entire life. It was a decision very, very easy to take.”