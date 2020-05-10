Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney hand in hand in New York

Since a few weeks ago, Jennifer Lawrence is in a relationship with Cooke Maroney. They were spotted hand in hand in the streets of New York.

Sunday, July 29, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in New York with her new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney. Hand in hand, they walked about in the streets of Manhattan. If the actress (soon to be) 28 year-old had donned a black baseball cap and sunglasses black, she was not able to go unnoticed : she has been photographed by the paparazzi, smiling at the sides of the gallery owner.

In fact, Cooke Maroney is the director of the Gladstone Gallery, one of the most famous art galleries in new york. The young man of 33 years collaborates with many prestigious artists such as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Matthew Barney, or Carroll Dunham (father of Lena Dunham). Prior to that, he worked at the contemporary art gallery Gagosian.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney met through the best friend of the actress Laura Simpson. In June, they were spotted kissing on the terrace of a restaurant. A few weeks earlier, Jennifer Lawrence had been seen in the arms of the producer Gene Stupnitsky. She had separated from director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017.