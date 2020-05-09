Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney : love on the big day

She is radiant ! This weekend, Jennifer Lawrence, queen of the saga “Hunger Games” was photographed in the stands of the hockey game between the New York Rangers to Buffalo Sabres, New York, in nice company. The actress has indeed passed the evening with her new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney. The couple reportedly met at the beginning of the summer, and since then, it is love crazy, to the point that the young man was accompanied by Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of the film “The Favourite” which had two ex of the actress, the actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky. J. Law and the director of “Black Swan” have broken last year after more than a year of love. In February, she said during an interview with Howard Stern being single, and know an off-peak period-level sex ! But now, she has not left her Cooke Maroney. The young man, which one knows only a few things, grew up on a farm in Vermont, and now works in New York, as the buyer of the item

In the stands of the stadium, Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend were more accomplices than ever. Eyes soft, body attracted, and of course, shouts of joy when their team scores, the couple broke out.