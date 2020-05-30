Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have broken, it’s official !

For more than a year, the actress of the saga Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence, spun the perfect love with the film director Darren Aronofsky. The couple met on the set of the film Mother, in which she sang the principal role. Also, for all those who still have not understood the film Mother, we will explain the meaning. In any case, the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence has lived a true love story with the director Darren Aronofsky. Discreet on the red carpet, the two lovebirds were keen to preserve their love… until now. Yes, against all odds, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have well-rompu. What has happened in the past ?

After a year spent together, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have decided to separate. It is the media Entertainment Tonights which confirmed the news this week. We then learn that the old couple “took different paths, but they remained on very good terms”. Actress oscar winner and the director of 48 years, remain good friends. In any case, the year 2017 has been charged in terms of rupture. Remember, in the space of a few months, a number of love story came to an end. Besides, we’ve all been shocked by the break-up between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, don’t you ? While they seemed to live a romance incredible, Abelena decided to say bye bye.