Jennifer Lawrence arrives on Twitter to seek justice for Breonna Taylor

Jennifer Lawrence has made its arrival on Twitter, but this is not to promote your next film, or, possibly, a line of cosmetics. The actress The Hunger Games has decided to put her celebrity at the service of the family of

Breonna Taylor, this emergency black 26-year-old murdered in his home during a police raid wrong.

“Since his murder, which occurred three months ago, the family of Breonna, the inhabitants of Louisville, the Americans and many people around the world are demanding justice. And, however, these resources have remained without response. The arrest has been made, the officials responsible for his death are still employed by the LMPD, and, even more troubling, the own investigation of the LMPD is incorrect. As a resident of Louisville, as a human being, I can’t keep the silence “, can be read in the text that is shared by the star and sent it to the attorney general’s office, Daniel Cameron.

Against racism

Jennifer Lawrence has also shared a video in which the legal system ” destroyed by the corruption and how to fix it “. The video is made by actor Omar Epps and activist Desmond Meade.

Almost 1 of every 4 Black men in the united states will be imprisoned at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how the corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence – Represents.We (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

“Nearly one black man in four in the united states are in prison at some point in their life,” writes the actress in the introduction.

His Twitter account has been opened under the name of ” Jennifer Lawrence – Represents. Us.” Reprensent Us, it is an american association of anti-corruption policy, financial and electoral, as indicated in their site.