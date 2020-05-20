Jennifer Lawrence : back on the men in her life (photos)

The private life of Jennifer Lawrence questions a lot. If the actress has often said she found no shoe to his foot, however, this is not for lack of trying. Back on his romances.

Jennifer Lawrence and men, it’s a long story. Since it has been revealed in the world, thanks to its role in Hunger Gamesthe sentimental life of the actress is watched. Currently, the beautiful would be in a relationship with a director 47 years of age, Darren Aronofsky, and this relationship would be very badly viewed by his entourage. “At the beginning, she wasn’t sure of this relationship, but he was able to gain his trust and make him believe that he is the man she has been waiting for a long time“explained a source at the british edition of the magazine Grazia. “Their story becomes serious and she sees herself settling down with him“.

Before falling under the charm of Darren Aronofskythe actress fell for the singer of Coldplay, Chris Martinbut before him, there was his great love, the cute Nicholas Hoult. The two remained together two years. There was also this rumor that she would be out with Bradley Cooper…

Jennifer Lawrence and love…

Jennifer Lawrence has never hidden that she had struggled to find the ideal man. In an interview with Vogueshe had been entrusted, “I am looking forward to marry me. I have the impression that if I found the one with whom I would like to share my life, the father of my children, I would absolutely not do anything to strip out. But I’m not going to rely on it. (…) The guys are so evil with me. I know where it comes from, I know they are trying to establish a form of domination, but it hurts my feelings. I am a girl who wants you to be nice. I am legit.“

Closer.fr invites you to discover the men of the actress.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news