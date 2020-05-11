Jennifer Lawrence can’t help but talk about politics since the election of Trump

In an interview granted to the magazine “Vanity Fair”, in which she made the cover of the month of march, Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on politics, nudity, diets, and even her ex, Darren Aronofsky.

She is known for her straight-talking : Jennifer Lawrence never hesitates to say what she thinks when asked to do so, and this, no matter what the subject. In an interview given to the american version of “Vanity Fair“, in which she made the cover of the month of march, the actress responds, therefore, without a filter. And commend both on Donald Trump as her ex Darren Aronofsky, on his scenes of naked as on his regime. Miscellany.

On the policy

If she has a day hesitated before speaking, this is when we were asking political questions. Jennifer Lawrence confesses that she thought “that it was a good idea to stay out of politics”. But that was before. Before Donald Trump would be elected president of the United States. Since then, she does not hesitate to give his opinion, and even to engage. Problem : “25% of americans are liberals, and I need that more than 25% of americans go to see my movie. This is not very wise for my career to speak of politics,” she says. All the more it is criticised for his pronouncements. “My family hates, obviously, whenever I speak of politics because it is hard to see his child to be criticized, especially that they live in Kentucky where a person is not in agreement with what I say”.

On the nudity

For the film, “Red Sparrow”, Jennifer Lawrence has agreed to shoot nude. But she almost refused. The reason for this ? In 2014, it had been hacked and photos of her had been leaked. “My biggest fear was that people say : “Oh, why you complain of having been hacked if you play naked ?” But in the movie, it is my choice.”

Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of “Vanity Fair” © “Vanity Fair”

On Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence is out for a year with the director of “Mother !” (in which she plays). Since their break-up last November, they are all the same remained friends, assures the actress. “We were very good friends even before we were shooting the film. Then we became partners for the film, before starting a romance after shooting”, summarizes it. And today, they have “a huge respect for each other” : “As cliché as it may sound, we bring a lot to the other”.

On the plans

“I can’t embody a former ballerina if I don’t feel like an ex-ballerina,” says Jennifer Lawrence. The actress had to follow a strict diet to play in “Red Sparrow”, and take a course of intensive sport with a former teacher of ballet. What she did not really enjoy. “Red Sparrow is the first movie for which I got really hungry and I’m disciplined”. But as soon as the shooting finished, she returned to her habits. Jennifer Lawrence recounts : “I can’t work the plan. I’m hungry. I move all the time. I need more energy. I remember having a moment of panic because I had eaten five chips to the banana”.