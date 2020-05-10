Jennifer Lawrence celebrates 28 years : a look back at 5 of his most beautiful hairstyles

The beautiful Jennifer Lawrence feast day this Wednesday 15 August, the 28-year-old. And if it is done very often noted for her beautiful outfits gala and her hairstyles sophisticated, it is now on 5 of its most beautiful hairstyles that we wanted to come back.

Jennifer Lawrenceyou know it necessarily. The american actress, famous the world over, has played (among others) in movies Hunger Games, X-Men, Happiness Therapy or Mother !. But she also pointed to the fact in the fashion world, making the cover of top magazines, and becoming the egeria of the house Dior. First of all, to represent the bags Miss Dior, then the Dior lipstick Addict and, recently, the new fragrance of the brand.

If she is often noted for her outfits sophisticated at gala events or public appearances, it is on 5 of his most beautiful hairstyles that we wanted to return to the images. In fact, the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence is not the last when it comes to being chic from head to toe !

We especially love his long hair postedbetween theeffect wavy and the totally curly. A line in the middle, of the roots slightly exposed and a blond gloss, this look gives him a spirit chic while remaining casual.

The same as when she chooses to wear a chignon blurwith many strands that run the length of his neck : associated with a nice smoky eyes, the hair he added a side of femme fatale.

In the family of the buns, we also ask the bun romanticwith a few wavy locks and accessories, flowers, worthy of a fairy tale princess, as well as the chignon bun much more sophisticated on hair pulled. Associated with a red lip and bright red, this look is glamorous wish !

Finally, a hairstyle that changes what we usually see on Jennifer Lawrenceit is the effect wet look. A mind hair effect wet, here plated on the sides : you love it.

