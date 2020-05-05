Jennifer Lawrence celebrates her engagement with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence was celebrated as it should its engagement at a private party with his family and friends, Sunday in New York.

Jennifer Lawrence swims in happiness. Since the confirmation of his engagement in February of 2019 with his companion of 33 years, the director of art gallery Cooke Maroney, the actress is radiant. Sunday 12 may, the couple hosted an engagement party very intimate with family and friends. According to a source “People“the evening was very glamorous. The stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, relatives of the couple were published on Monday, may 13, a photo of the young woman of 28 years on their account Instagram : “here it is ! We couldn’t be more happy and more excited as Jennifer Lawrence is to become a wife. This weekend, we have made a toast to Jen and her fiancé for all the good times spent together !”

On the photo, Jennifer Lawrence appears very classy in a cocktail dress, cream colored, in a style that is romantic in L. Wells Bridal. Her groom was just as stylish in a blue suit.

Together from the month of June, 2018, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney fell crazy in love with each other. For their first holiday together, the lovebirds had flown in August 2018 for Europe, where they had enjoyed all the charms of Paris and Rome. Another source of the american magazine had confided, about Cooke Maroney : “He’s a great guy. He is intelligent, funny, and I think that it makes him keep his feet on the ground and that it does not treat as a celebrity as have his other little friends.”

