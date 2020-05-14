Jennifer Lawrence : Contemptuous and arrogant, the actress has made all of the French press to back

Jennifer Lawrence was beautiful and cultivated a sense of fun, the actress of 26 years behind already, despite its young age, the reputation of not being easy to shoot. The actress refuses to, in fact, scenes can be shot if paparazzi or photographers are too ready. Something which until now can still understand, but where the rub may lie in his attitude in the interview especially when it comes to promoting the films in which she plays.

We remember the disdain with which – last January, during his press conference at the Golden Globes in 2016 – she had humiliated him in public a foreign journalist who was reading his question on his smartphone. Several international journalists had then testified to prove to have also been cooled by their encounter with the actress.

And apparently although conscious of its image with this corporationJennifer Lawrence seems not to want to change one iota of his attitude “diva“. Our confreres of the Paris come in effect to report in their edition of 28 December that the heroine ofHunger Games would have again evidence of condescension and contempt during his visit to Paris last November.

The actress got an oscar in 2013 for her role in for her role as Tiffany Maxwell in the movie Happiness Therapy there had come to promote Passengers, science fiction film (released this Wednesday in France) in which she co-starred alongside Chris Pratt.

The opportunity for The Parisian to put it “to honor“ in its pages cinema. Except that it is written that at the day of promotion, Jennifer Lawrence has managed to put the whole of the French press to back. “She had nothing to say, or so little, on the film, took his interlocutors of the top, and gloussait stupidly, interrupting constantly the unfortunate Chris Pratt, who was possible to place one or two anecdotes about the filming. In short, Ms. Lawrence took the big head, to the point of sabotaging themselves“. And to conclude : “There is so nothing to be learned from this meeting that it is unable to save any summons of his hand“.

Words that echo those of Sara Hammel. This former journalist of the american magazine People did not hesitate, in his “memories“ to pillory the sneering attitude of the star : “Jennifer Lawrence would be so imbued with his person that it deign to grant you an answer but you made it clear that she will be doing the greatest favor from the hand of a higher being“.