Jennifer Lawrence denies having had intercourse with Harvey Weinstein

Jennifer Lawrence is the output of the silence in the media that she had imposed since she has announced to take a break in order to deny having had sexual intercourse with

Harvey Weinstein. A woman – who preferred anonymity – has filed a complaint against the producer, deposed and says that, to convince her to have sex with him, he told him that Jennifer Lawrence had agreed. “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence, and look where she is today. She has won an Oscar, ” he would have-he said.

In a press release, that relays IT Australiathe star ofAmerican Bluff he denied it.

Support for victims

“I am heartbroken for all those women victims of Harvey Weinstein. I’ve never had anything other than a professional relationship with him. This is another example of the tactics of the predator, and lies to which he is devoted to deceive many women, ” she said.

In its complaint filed in Los Angeles, the woman explained she met with the former boss of the Weinstein Company in 2013, and that he masturbated in front of her, and that she also suffered an oral report unwanted with him.