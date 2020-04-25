Jennifer Lawrence embarked on the production of films

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
24


Actress Jennifer Lawrence — WENN

Jennifer Lawrence has started his own production company, named Excellent Cadaver, with Justine Polsky who worked with her on American Bluff. As the announcement
Deadlinetheir first contract was signed with the company Makeready, which collaborates with Universal Pictures and Entertainment One.

The two young women keep the right to produce projects of their own side, without Makeready, even if the responsible for this, Pam Abdy, the will oversee.

Already several films in preparation

This new production company is already working on the development of Burial Rites with director Luca Guadagnino (Suspiria, Call Me By Your Name) and Bad Blood for Universal. In the latter, which tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder, fell in disgrace of the society of blood tests, Theranos, Jennifer Lawrence will play the main role.

The star of Hunger Games will also produce with his partner Zeldadirected by Ron Howard, and in which she has become Zelda Fitzgerald. Among the other films in development Project Deliriumdetailing the tests performed on the american soldiers in the 1960s on chemical weapons.



