Jennifer Lawrence evokes on RTL its transformation to the “Red Sparrow”

A meeting with one of the stars of what is called the New Hollywood. RTL went to London exclusively to radio to spend a little time with Jennifer Lawrence. The star of the saga Hunger Games be displayed, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, of Red Sparrow.



Red Sparrow is an espionage film that follows in the lineage of the last James Bond : violent, rough and black. Red Sparrow, also directed by Francis Lawrence, the director of the last three Hunger Games, tells the story based on real factsyoung russians (girls and boys), trained to seduce western targets, and to extort by all ways possible, including sexual information.

Jennifer Lawrence embodies Dominika, young ballerina career broken by an accident, and who will become a spy for the methods that are particularly daunting, before falling under the spell of a CIA agent. First observation : in the film Jennifer Lawrence did not hesitate to reveal, in every sense of the term, all the facets of his physical d‘impressive action scenes, or sex. Other stars of his caliber, oscar winner and popular at the time, would have hesitated, it is not and it is a constant since the beginning of his career…

A metamorphosis cold

Another performance of Jennifer Lawrence : to make people believe that she is Russian. This includes the physical aspect but also by a real work on his accentshe, the native of Kentucky, full of deep America.

Another strength of the film is that the script is based of facts real. Squadrons of young russians have actually been trained in all of the options for extracting information to the westerners. These “Sparrows”red in good French, undoubtedly exist again and you will see in the movie the training mind-bending that they undergo. The bottom of the truthfulness of the story is one of the elements that drove Jennifer Lawrence to work several years on this project with its director.

Interview with Francis Lawrence, producer of “Red Sparrow”

Credit Media : RTLnet | Duration : 02:32 | Date : 22/03/2018



A cast of formidable

But it’s not Jennifer Lawrence, the rest of the cast is also terrific : Charlotte Rampling plays the role of the responsible sadistic and relentless training centre, Jeremy Irons is there too, Joel Edgerton embodies the CIA agent, who is going to shake Dominika and finally Mathias Schoenaerts the belgian player revealed in Bullhead and Rust and bone Jacques Audiard portrays a high-ranking member of the secret service, dead ringer for Vladimir Putin.

Red Sparrow, new stage, therefore, of the incredible career of Jennifer Lawrence : 28 years, passed by very large machines, hollywood as Hunger Games or X-Men, oscar winner for a drama sentimental and psychological Happiness therapy with Bradley Cooper, re-appointed for a gangster film American bluff, noticed in Mother a metaphysical thriller and psychological… in Short, where others would play the comfort of an acquired status of a star, she constantly takes risks and blurs the image of the face of luxury brands, to his opinion too smooth.

Interview with Joel Edgerton (Red Sparrow)

Credit Media : RTLnet | Date : 28/03/2018



Projects unexpected

We’ll see still of Jennifer Lawrence this year Burial rites where she will play a woman sentenced to death for murder in Ireland in 1829, and then the next year in the new episode of the saga X-Men… And then pause, as it has also confirmed to RTL that she was going to begin a tour of America citizen to alert the youth on the weight of lobbies in the political and corruption… Definitely never where one expects it !

The editorial recommends that you



Read more

