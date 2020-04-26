Jennifer Lawrence formalizes his marriage to Cooke Maroney

The star ofHunger Games is now a married woman ! Jennifer Lawrence has married his companion Cooke Maroney, this Saturday, October 19, during a ceremony which was held in a manor house, a luxurious Newport, Rhode Island. A celebration in which a hundred of celebrities were invited, among which Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, or Nicole Richie. The actress, 29-year-old had chosen to wear for the happiest day of his life, a Dior gown.

Burgers and fries at 3 am in the morning

If the Daily Mail managed to capture a few shots of the celebration, the magazine People also gave details on the incredible feast given by Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. The newlyweds, for example, chose to serve burgers and fries from a food truck that is local to the after party. “I knew simply that I was going to a specific address in Rhode Island. When I arrived on the scene, there was a road with paparazzi on all sides, and it is there that I began to understand (…) people were very nice,” said the restaurant owner who was unaware of until the end, the name of its prestigious clients.

The only formalization of Jennifer Lawrence took place in the story of his account Instagram. In fact, the actress has shared a screenshot of his Wikipedia page where he is notified that his marriage with Cooke Maroney in 2019.

Pauline Board