Jennifer Lawrence : Her honeymoon luxury at the other end of the world

After a long weekend of festivities, the newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney flew on honeymoon and again, we can say that they did not skimp on the expense. As we learn Peoplethe couple celebrated their new union at Bali in Indonesia.

Their wedding took place on 19 and 20 October 2019 in Rhode Island, near Boston, for the religious ceremony, surrounded by some 150 guests. The menu has been insured by catering Heirloom Fire, specialized in organic products specifically chosen for them to respect the ecosystem of the East coast. Menus that cost $ 210 per person to Jennifer Lawrence, and her husband. The place was just as exceptional since the marriage took place in the summer cottage Belcourt, created in 1894 by the renowned architect Richard Morris Hunt, inspired by the hall of hunt of Louis XIII at Versailles. It is what it is !

It is at the Nihi Sumba Resort that the actress got an oscar and his walking art have been unpack. A complex of 33 villas spread over 530 acres with private pools and breathtaking views of the ocean. But do believe-not that the couple is just that ! They were able to take advantage of the private house of the owner, Chris Burch. This residence ultra-popular, known under the name of Mendaka, is a destination for people. Last year, it is Christian Bale who has been able to enjoy it. The Nihi Sumba Resort has recently hosted another prestigious event : the wedding of Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter.

The resort offers a number of activities to its guests such as spa Niki Oka in an open-air bungalow perched above the ocean, diving, kayaking or surfing. It is also possible to fish, to ride horses and do yoga.

The couple took advantage of this magical break to visit the nearby villages of Sumba that the hotel supports through his foundation the Sumba Foundation.