Jennifer Lawrence: how the star of the franchise “Hunger Games” has conquered Hollywood

FILM – Jennifer Lawrence is not an actress like the others. Unable to keep her calm when she meets Jack Nicholson, a few inches to spread out in front of the Hollywood during the Oscars, it picks up swear words and references to food in most of his interviews. To the poster of the second installment of the franchise Hunger Games that comes out Wednesday, November 27 in France, the young actress of 23 years has made her a natural disarming an asset. Rather than adopting the behavior of his colleagues on the red carpet, Lawrence has preferred to stand out, playing the card of the girl “normal”. A girl who refuses to lose weight for a role, love Jeff Bridges and knows by heart the dialogues of Dumb & Dumber can’t be all bad. Star in the making, she has become the darling of the studios: how is it managed to seduce his peers and the public as quickly?

1/ Take a marked path The early career of Jennifer Lawrence stands out a little – at first sight – that of actresses of her generation. J-Law leaves his Kentucky natal to adolescence to make its ranges in the modeling. A first career ephemeral immortalised by the photographer Chris Kaufman (see the slide show at the bottom of the article). This latter compares its young model of the time to… Gisele Bündchen and already highlights one of her character traits: “it is the kind of girl who tells you what that comes to mind. She takes no precaution, and it’s part of his charm. One day, she’s going to blurt out bullshit but get caught up in the minute.” Even if it says “never to have taken acting classes or acting”, Lawrence made his lines on television. His ground game? The Bill Engvall Show. For three seasons, she gets into the skin of Lauren Pearson, a teenager whose desires revolve around navel piercing. Best of the first season The Bill Engvall Show:

The series is a stepping stone managed to film. She turns in several independent projects such as The Burning Plain that earned him his first awards and especially Winter’s Bonepolar cold which makes the revelation of hollywood 2010 and offers him an Oscar nomination in the category of best actress. “I let speak my instincts and it helped me a lot until then,” says Lawrence. Under threat of expropriation, marginalized by the rural community, she plays Ree Dolly, the daughter of Missouri who, in search of a father in debt, missing, must learn to fight, chop wood with an axe and skinning squirrels. A whole program. Trailer Winter’s Bone:

2/ Play on his physical

“If someone pronounces the word ‘diet’, I’m going to tell him that he’s going to get to see.” While it opened recently a hair cut, hairstyle, Jennifer Lawrence is one of the few actresses not to make it complex, when confronted with issues of appearance and body. Her physical appearance – category “normal” for the cannons, hollywood – allows him to stand out silhouettes. Evidenced by its recent statements of the acids to about the image “incredibly skinny” women that carry the studios, she claims to have refused a role because a director asked him to lose weight. His build would be able to interfere at the output of the first pane Hunger Games. Some critics had expressed reservations about the choice of Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen, the actress is described as “well in flesh” does not fit the description of a character suffering from famine. At the time, she defended already in an interview to the BBC: “I don’t want the young fans to miss a meal for me look like. We have the ability to control the image that we are sending, it is better to appear strong and in good health. I don’t think dropping a Kate Moss skinny with a bow makes you the same effect.” 3/ Choose a deductible that works In the family adaptations of the novels “young adults” – literature for young adults – as Hollywood is stubborn to come out after the success of the saga Harry Potter or TwilightJennifer Lawrence might have fallen off on a flop like The Souls Wandering. Instead, she has found herself a recurring role in the tetralogy Hunger Gamesinspired by the books by Suzanne Collins, which tells about the fate of Katniss Everdeen in Panem, the Member-States of the future shared between the Capitol, the centre of power and the Districts, regions subject and the poor. Forced it also to hunt the squirrel to survive and feed his family before being designated as tribute and to participate in the “hunger Games”, great mass broadcast to Panem, where teenagers kill each other. The survival, look-alike toned down the japanese film Battle Royale, will a insolent success at the box office. The director of the first blockbuster movie, Gary Ross warned about Lawrence: “she has no equivalent in his generation and we are witnessing the birth of a career in history.” Proof of its new status, while she was paid $ 500,000 for her first role in Hunger Games, it affects 10 million today. Another excellent choice, positioning itself in the “reboot” of the franchise X-Men. Lawrence played a young Mystique, sparkling and sensual. It is also on the set of X-Men: First Class she knows her first romance hyped up with actor Nicholas Hoult.

4/ Be recognised by the profession Dubbed J-Law by the specialized press, Jennifer Lawrence only had to convince his peers to conclude his parade of seduction. At only 19, she gets her first Oscar nomination. Patient, she won three short years later for his role in Happiness Therapy in competition with Jessica Chastain or Naomi Watts. On 24 February last, during the ceremony, she stumbles awkwardly on her dress at the time of pick up the statuette from the hands of Jean Dujardin. Shortly after, it addresses with humor the finger the pit of photographers waiting to capture the scene. Not serious, she already knows that the only thing people will remember is his encounter with Jack Nicholson. Jennifer Lawrence vs Jack Nicholson:

Just basking, in the middle of a conversation with a reporter of ABC, Jennifer Lawrence will just make the acquaintance of Jack Nicholson, came in to congratulate them. “You have done a superb job,” says the actor while the young star mumbles “Oh my god” and not believe his eyes. Scene comical that puts J-Law in a different dimension, adoubée by Hollywood. 5/ not too push the natural

Animal media well under way, Jennifer Lawrence has finished by making a name. Natural sound is a joy for the media, which revels in small sentences: “I hate to say ‘I love exercising’, I want to put my fist in the face of people who say it”. “Are you stressed to be rewarded so young?” – “Now, yes.” His last “coup de sang” in date, have some fun with the photographers on the red carpet roaring, alongside actresses Jena Malone and Elizabeth Banks. Insurance, which also allows him to talk about his flatulence with David Letterman. On the plateau of the Late Show:

