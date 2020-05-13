Jennifer Lawrence : “I decided that I was not going to hide from me “

In the huge photo studio, on the outskirts of paris, it is a sweltering heat. Sitting on a sofa, bare feet, Jennifer Lawrence appears to be very casual. A leg stretched out carelessly on the coffee table, the other folded under her. Without complicated, no fuss. “I have the impression to be Marie-Antoinette loose, she was fanning herself frantically with a magazine, as if she was a lady of old times. But I was so hot that I don’t think I’m going to go to Versailles today… ” his Whole attitude is the embodiment of this natural, of this spontaneity that she brought to Hollywood and made her one of the actresses most intriguing of these last years.

We know the paradox, ” J-Law “. At the age of 27, thanks to the saga “Hunger Games” and ” X-Men “, she has become the actress the best paid in the world, the queen’s absolute cinema current. However, this status has hardly changed its character : it has preserved its outspokenness, continues to follow the mistakes, do silly things on the tv shows american or tasting glasses of wine with his friends, as if she had never left her Kentucky native. Half-warrior, half-glamorous, she ascended to the status of icon global adored by the younger generations. And Hollywood fell captivated to her talents as an actress and her personality raw and unrefined, which contrasted pleasantly with those of all these celebrities to the impeccable image and language locked. Result : an oscar in 2013 for ” Happiness Therapy “, multiple productions such as “Passengers” (with Chris Pratt), the cream of the directors who comes knocking at his door (she plays in the next Spielberg, the new film from Francis Lawrence, has written a comedy with Amy Schumer, etc).

On this day, in Paris, she has come to present ” Mother ! “, the psychological thriller chic black and Darren Aronofsky (the acclaimed author of ” Black Swan “), one of the film events this autumn, which she co-starred with Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. She also did a shoot for Dior, of which she is the spokesmodel since 2012. She has contributed to the great fashion house its mixture of hyperféminité and charm sulky, his side almost tomboy, which makes her an epitome of the air time. Sublime, necessarily sublime. Needless to say, when such a star moves, it is accompanied by an armada of press officers, agents, who watch jealously over it. He should not commit faux pas. But hunt the natural, it returns at the gallop. Interview no way.

IT. How was it to turn in ” Mother ! “under the leadership of a director as renowned as Darren Aronofsky ?

Jennifer Lawrence. I dreamed of working with him for a long time. I am an unconditional fan of his work. You see, I think it is a visionary one of a kind ! [Elle prononce cette dernière phrase d’un ton déclamatoire, emphatique, comme si elle interprétait un rôle ou qu’elle se moquait d’elle-même, ndlr.]

IT. What’s it like to give a reply to big names such as michelle pfeiffer or Javier Bardem ?

Jennifer Lawrence. It was an immense honour to work with actors as talented as Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem. When I was watching the game with Michelle, I was as excited as when I watch a football game. I wanted to shout : “Vas-y ! Go for it ! Go for it ! ” [Elle prend une grosse voix de fan de foot.] And then Javier and Michelle came with their family on the shoot. It was very nice to meet all of their loved ones. I am very sensitive to the spirit of family.

IT. You have achieved all your dreams in Hollywood. You is there to hope for ?

Jennifer Lawrence. A lot of things. I would like to make films. And then, recently, I am fully engaged in the fight against corruption. I am part of the steering committee Represents.Us, a movement that fights against the stranglehold of money and lobbyists on policy in the United States. It is necessary that the politicians vote for laws because they are convinced of their necessity, and not because they are under pressure and receive money in under-hand. This is a problem that is neither left nor right, and for democrats as well as republicans.

IT. Why hire you as well ?

Jennifer Lawrence. I’ve always been curious about the world around me. And then I left school very early to get into the acting career. So good that I have thirst for knowledge. Finally, my success gives me a forum to make me hear, it would be a shame not to enjoy it. I know that some people think : “shut up and just keep playing. “I understand their point of view… [Rires.] But if I thought a fight was fair and that I do rode not on the line to defend it, I could not look at myself in a mirror.

IT. In ” Hunger Games “, you are camping a young rebel to the once strong and pure. Do you feel trapped in this role that has earned you a huge success ? Do you want to show other facets of your personality ?

Jennifer Lawrence. No, not especially… My fear would be, rather than other facets of my personality come to the attention of the public ! [Rires.] No, I’m kidding. It was an iconic role, I am very proud of and I would never want to get rid of this image. Why would I ? “Hunger Games” has changed so much in the course of my life, I can only thank fate for having allowed me to obtain this role.

IT. You are known for being a perfectionist, very hardworking, and at the same time spontaneous, blunderer, extroverted. how do you reconcile these two aspects of your personality ?

Jennifer Lawrence. I do not believe that this is contradictory. Be whole, do not chew its words, it is a way to be a perfectionist. The best way to get what one wants, it is to say things without fuss. A part of me needs to be in control, and the other is very spontaneous : thus, when I launch a movie, I am first full of apprehension and doubts. And then I’m going to bottom, just because I’m afraid ! I like that works since childhood.

IT. Your outspokenness has there ever been a threat to your career ?

Jennifer Lawrence. If, of course. I have all the time fear that I harm. But people don’t understand that I don’t have the choice. I can’t do otherwise. When I talk to someone, I am obliged to speak to him the way the more candid, the more free that is, as a human should talk to another human. Then there are times of the whoppers that come out of my mouth… I am not perfect.

IT. You said that the paris fashion week was the most intimidating in the world. Why ?

Jennifer Lawrence. Well, you’re in your hotel room, you try on a dress, you say : “But I am adorable in there ! “Then you go to the shows, at a restaurant, and you see all these splendid creatures beautifully dressed, and you just want to kill you. [Rires.]

IT. From the beginning of your career, the american press has applauded your talents as an actress. Is this a special gift ? Or is it that you worked a lot ?

Jennifer Lawrence. I’m going to come to believe that I have the gene for the comedy ! That is to say, the ability to manipulate my own emotions, to intuitively understand what other people feel (even if, when it comes to the do in real life, it is not as good). But, over the years, I have learned different techniques. For example, when I have to cry in a scene, I no longer necessarily need to look over me and the darkest of emotions and the most authentic. This can be using it, in the long run.

IT. What is it that you love about being an actress ?

Jennifer Lawrence. Adrenaline. I am terrified at the idea of playing a scene, not get there. And then someone says “Action !” and I jump into the void. My body then takes the orders…

IT. You are very discreet about voting privacy, you stay away from social networks. Is it a position hard to hold ?

Jennifer Lawrence. Very hard. It takes a lot of time, energy, and, sometimes, it doesn’t do anything. You find photos horrible of you on vacation on the Internet. Or the paparazzi find you in a remote corner of New York and do you let go of the week. But I decided that I was not going to hide myself or to adopt a mode of life weird because of these people. I don’t want to go out of the house with a large hat, or body guards. I do not let myself not be intimidated. If I want to go to the grocery store to buy a pack of beers, I will. And that they take their photos. My well-being and my happiness are more important than the imbécillités that are happening on the Internet…

This article has been published in the ELLE magazine of September 29, 2017.

To subscribe, click here.