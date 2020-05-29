Jennifer Lawrence in love : Exit hand in hand with his beautiful darling

It is discreet but does not hide for much. In the past few months, Jennifer Lawrence is living the perfect love with the beautiful Cooke Maroney (33 years), director of the Gladstone Gallery, famous art gallery in New York. Presented to one another by the intermediary of one of the best friends of the actress, Laura Simpson, the lovebirds have again attracted the attention of the paparazzi during a walk in head-to-head in the streets of Manhattan, on July 29, 2018.

Wearing a black baseball cap, hidden behind her sunglasses, the actress of soon to be 28 years old (she celebrates on August 15) was almost incognito. Hand in hand, and very assorted, Jennifer and Cooke took to the trendy neighborhoods before settling on a bench, talking quietly.

Last June, the couple was photographed having dinner and kissing on the terrace of a restaurant. Since then, they seem to be inseparable. After being fully devoted to his career these past few years, linking the shooting with an average of three films per year, J-Law is determined to raise a time the foot. His fans will find, nevertheless, 2019 X-Men : Dark Phoenix where it will resume the role of Mystique.