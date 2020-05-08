Jennifer Lawrence in the cast of a war film

After a sabbatical year spent away from film sets, Jennifer Lawrence will be directed by Lila Neugebauer in a war film. The actress and american producer was in pause since the release of Red Sparrow. The leading male role could be entrusted to Brian Tyree Henry.

After Red Sparrow and X-Men Dark Phoenix, actress and american producer Jennifer Lawrence will be the star of a new production IAC Films and A24, as indicated by Collider. The feature film directed by Lila Neugebauer focuses on a veteran of the Afghanistan war fighting to recover from a head injury. Lawrence will play the said soldier.

According to ColliderBrian Tyree Henry, star of the series Atlantacould land the leading male role and would have him-even offered to play alongside Jennifer Lawrence. The scenario of this war film, whose title is still unknown, has been written by writer Elizabeth Sanders. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are the producers, with Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Polsky, which will be financed through their new company, named Excellent Cadaver.

According to initial information, the shooting will begin sometime in June in New Orleans. The release date has not been announced.

Remember that Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for best actress for her performance in Happiness Therapy (Silver Linings Playbook) in 2013. She has also been nominated for Oscars for Joy and American Bluff.

Brian Tyree Henry, twice nominated for Emmy Awards, has recently played in Godzilla vs. Kong Adam Wingard, the Joker from Todd Phillips, Superintelligence Melissa McCarthy, the thriller from Joe Wright titled The Woman in The Window and finally in the remake of Chucky signed Lars Klevberg. Henry has finished filming The Outside Story. It will also appear in They Cloned Tyrone of Juel Taylor.

The young playwright Lila Neugebauer, meanwhile, made its debut last year on Broadway with an adaptation of The Waverly Gallery Kenneth Lonergan starring Elaine May and Lucas Hedges. She will then head to the room Dying City. This untitled project is his first feature film, although she has directed an episode of Room 104series HBO created by Jay and Mark Duplass.

Engage an international star such as Jennifer Lawrence is a huge added value for A24. The studio has recently announced its partnership with Scott Rudin for a film adaptation of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen with Francis McDormand and Denzel Washington. Scott Rudin has also produced Lady Bird distributed by A24.