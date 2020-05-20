Jennifer Lawrence is an offense to Hawaiians

Jennifer Lawrence — WENN



Jennifer Lawrence told a story rather dubious, on the plateau of The Graham Norton Show, last week (December 2, 16). In effect, invited to speak alongside his playing partner

Chris Pratt to present their new movie Passengersthe actress is amused with a story that has not made everyone laugh.

The facts date back to the filming of Hunger Games : The kindlingin Hawaii , during which the young actress has confessed to being rubbed the buttocks on the rock sacred because of its combination.

“It was a rock… sacred, I don’t know. It was of the ancestors, who knows, they were sacred. It was not supposed to sit on it because we should not expose her genitals, she explained. Oh my God, it was so good to scratch the buttocks. One of the rocks on which I scratched my buttocks did eventually come off, it was a block of solid, and he finished by rolling up and down this huge mountain, and has nearly killed our guys on the sound. “

Jennifer Lawrence shocks the internet

The actress 26-year-old then continued his story as a joke on the reaction of the inhabitants of the island. “All the Hawaiians were there “Oh my God, this is the curse !”. And I was sitting in the corner like : “Haha ! It is me your curse ! I dropped with my butt”. “

A revelation did not please everyone, especially when one knows the respect that the hawaiian people dedicated to its traditions and its sacred rituals. The reaction of internet users has been virulent, and apologies on the part of Jennifer Lawrence were even required by some.

>> Read also : 18-month jail sentence for the hacking of Jennifer Lawrence

“Make sure everyone comments on it and that Jennifer Lawrence presents his apology to the people of Hawaii. This IS NOT correct. “could I read it on an article published after his passing on the show.