Jennifer Lawrence is back in a comedy Adam McKay

After having taken a break of two years, Jennifer Lawrence has to film production. The last one relates to the comedy that prepares Adam McKay, rewarded by the Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2016 for The Big Short : the heist of The century. Entitled Don’t Look Up, this new film distributed by Netflix will focus on two astronomers incompetent responsible for preventing the Earth of the imminent arrival of a meteorite. One of the two main characters will, therefore, be embodied by the star of the saga Hunger Games and the shooting should start as early as the month of April for a planned release in 2021. In the original, Jennifer Lawrence, and Adam McKay had to team up to Bad Blood, a biopic retracing the journey of the founder of the company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, accused of fraud by the result. The project seems, for the moment, not to be the focus of the duo.

Soon, Jennifer Lawrence will be visible in the new production of the studio – very much in vogue – A24, through the camera of Lila Neugebauer. Although the official title of the film is still unknown (it would be Red, White and Water), the actress should play a female soldier forced to leave his functions after having been the victim of a brain injury. It will also be the star of the upcoming feature-length film, Paolo Sorrentino, Mob Girl, on the true story of Arlyne Birckman, a wife of a mafioso to become an informant for the FBI. The biopic, still in pre-production, should not happen before 2021.