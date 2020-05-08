Jennifer Lawrence is back in a film after a one year absence

Jennifer Lawrence has made discrete from its role in “Red Sparrow”. A year now that she no longer appeared on the big screen. Between “X-Men : Dark Phoenix” which should be out this summer and his new project with the studio A24, she prepares her return.

Sometimes it is good to get a little mention for best return. Its emergence in the early 2010, has quickly propelled Jennifer Lawrence to the rank of the new superstars of Hollywood. Her oscar for best actress for Happiness Therapy and his appearances increased each year, it has become a essential personality of the seventh item The last time that we had been able to follow it at the cinema, it was for Red Sparrowa spy thriller which was after the most controversial Mother! of Darren Aronofsky. And it is already waiting feverishly to discover in X-Men : Dark Phoenixthe superhero movie to the production chaotic, pushed incessantly until its release is finally set in 5 June in France. A film that does not do justice to the talent of Jennifer Lawrence, especially her role of Mystique is far to be the most interesting of his career.

What interests us more, however, it is the project that the actress is now attached. Without a title, it will mark the beginnings of the realization of Lila Neugebauer, who is best known for her work in the theatre. She has recently presented on Broadway in a revival hailed the The Waverly Gallery Kenneth Lonergan. We still know nothing about the plot or the cast, if this is that Jennifer Lawrence will play the main role and she is the co-product. Information is scarce, of course, but what draws us in particular, is the presence of A24 behind the project. The independent film studio shines, since its inception, providing regular nuggets. The latest in date ? Heredity, The Florida Project and, among other things, the slaying A Ghost Story. This label A24 is virtually a guarantee of quality or, at least, a selling point.

In addition, Jennifer Lawrence began her career in the cinema indie. Before getting into a fight in Hunger Games and X-Menit shone in Winter’s Bone and a few other small productions. We will have to wait to know more on the subject of this new film for full pack. No release date is yet announced. The filming is expected to begin next June in New Orleans.