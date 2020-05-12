Jennifer Lawrence is back in the cinema

After a year away from the film sets, Jennifer Lawrence has signed to star in a film of author signed Lila Neugebauer. The star of Hunger Games plays a soldier who suffers a head trauma and who is struggling to recover from her injuries once she returned home. The shooting of the film is expected to begin next June in New Orleans, or the promotion of X-Men Dark Phoenix, in which she plays Mystique, completed.

A year ago, the actress got an oscar for her role in Happiness Therapy, had announced to end his career in the cinema. Since then, she has set aside the franchises to turn to films ambitious as Passengers, Mother and Red Sparrow. Failing to have a hit at the box-office, they have raised many controversies. Now, we should find Jennifer Lawrence where you do not expect. During his sabbatical year, the star is engaged to Cooke Maroney, the director of a famous art gallery in New York. The good news was announced last February.