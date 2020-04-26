Jennifer Lawrence is getting married this Saturday in Rhode Island

They married “in a classy place”, located in the State of Rhode Island. After two years of relationship, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney will seal their union in front of an audience of 150 guests on Saturday 19 October, revealed that the Daily Mail. Been engaged for eight months, the actress of 29 years and the director of an art gallery, 34-year-old would have appealed to the services of the wedding planner Mark Seed. The duo have also concocted a tasty menu for the festivities.

In the video, Jennifer Lawrence stumbles at the Oscars 2013

Marshmallows homemade

According to TMZguests will enjoy canapés, including cakes with sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts with egg yolk salted, the pork belly smoked with apple vinegar and pastéis de bacalhau (salt cod fritters). Guests will also be able to choose between the fish with herbs cooked on a plank of wood, and accompanied by butter-infused with lemon, or a thigh of beef five weeks, served with a sauce of berries.

For dessert you will be offered a chocolate pudding cooked on a wood fire, topped with salted butter caramel and fresh apples and accompanied by cakes cream-filled bourbon and brown sugar, and marshmallows and home-made. And to quench the thirst of their guests, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney would have opted for specialty cocktails in the form of old bourbon, or glasses of champagne to gin, cucumber and lavender.

A mansion “haunted”

In order to celebrate this wedding as it should be, the couple has opted for a summer residence of the affluent, the mansion Belcourt of Newport, is located in the state of Rhode Island. A house known for hosting many parties to decadent, including an evening of “no clothing allowed”. Even more surprising, the residence would have been the theatre of “tours of haunted place”. To the point that Carolyn Rafaelian, the gem of the celebrities who has recently bought the house, would have been forced to “hunt ghosts”. “There were energies and entities, some of them were not pleasant, she said in the New York Times 2013. We did the big cleaning, a wise decision.” A happy news for the guests of the event, which will, therefore, not in the throes of Halloween.

A flying visit to the town hall in New York

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney would have met in may 2017, through a common friend, after the separation of the actress Mother! and the director Darren Aronofsky. She had formalized her engagement in February, wearing a ring during the Dior show in Paris. The couple had also been seen at the town hall in New York on 16 September in the morning, told then an anonymous witness. “A friend and a photographer were with them during the whole interview”, continued the last. Since then, the duo seems to be ready for sumptuous festivities. A blaze of more for the star of Hunger Games.