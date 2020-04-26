Jennifer Lawrence is naked in X-Men Days of Future Past ?

A year before the release of the first part ofHunger GamesJennifer Lawrence was one of the stars of X-Men : The Beginning., who told of the beginnings of Dr. Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender). The actress got an oscar for Happiness Therapy took over the role formerly held by Rebecca Romijn, that of the Mystical.

A combination and make-up

In X-Men Days of Future Past, in which we also find Omar Sy and which is released this Sunday 20th October on TF1, the actress is not covered in makeup from head to toe ! Jennifer Lawrence, who will soon marry had entrusted to be naked… in his suit ! For the shoot, she put on a special suit and was not masked as to the level of the face. In X-Men : The Beginning.released in 2011, the actress was in full makeup (and did not, therefore, a combination) but has had an allergic reaction to the paint. A doctor had even visited the filming to help her !

In the first film, this impressive transformation required 8 hours of work ! In the sequel, Jennifer Lawrence was “only” 3 hours in makeup each and every day. The blue color is actually composed of 3 layers of blue and 5 coats of other colors applied with a paint gun. In addition to this, make-up artists were also required to place scales in latex. But it was worth it as the transformation of the star is bluffing !