Jennifer Lawrence is not the actress the best paid in the world, the number 1 is…

The interpreter Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games has lost its throne. She comes to steal the first place in the ranking of the actresses better paid.

The magazine Forbes has just unveiled its annual ranking of the actresses better paid of the world. If Jennifer Lawrence is mounted on the top of the podium the last two years, the wheel has turned, and not a little. The ex of Chris Martin lands in 2017 to the third place. If there is anything to be silent, she can always console themselves with the $ 24 million of his fortune obtained through his recent roles and his contract with Dior. For Jennifer Aniston, all rolls also. At the age of 48, the star of Friends, which has touched $ 25.5 million in 2017, climb on the second step.

The consecration, it is Emma Stone who has reached thanks to the musical comedy The The Land that earned ten awards, including the coveted Oscar for best actress. The film has earned huge profits that classify today to the first place Emma Stone with $ 26 million.

On the other markets, we find Melissa McCarthy, actress Ghostbusterswith 18 million dollars to its assets. Mila Kunis ranks in fifth place with $ 15.5 million of profits. Emma Watson and Charlize Theron share the 6th place with 14 million dollars that have been paid like Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett to the 12 million announced. Amy Adams, meanwhile, finished tenth with $ 11.5 million earned this year.