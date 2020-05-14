Jennifer Lawrence is on vacation in Paris with her lover

Actress Jennifer Lawrence — WENN

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and her companion Cooke Maroney landed Wednesday morning in Paris for a trip to romantic. If the actress is out of the plane in jeans and white t-shirt,
E! News note that she was quick to change once you arrive at the hotel.

It is then the side of the place Vendome that the couple was spotted by the result.

A story all new

This is not a very long time that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney go out together.

They met a few weeks ago through a common friend, Laura Simpson, and they seem to get along well since. Their little stay in paris will only strengthen this budding romance.

>> Also read : Jennifer Lawrence, Leo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise… the salaries of The stars revealed

