Jennifer Lawrence, Jude Law, Sophie Turner… They were married in 2019 ! (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

Many personalities from the world of cinema, music or sports, have celebrated the most beautiful day of their life this year. Jennifer Lawrence, star of Hunger Games, said “yes !” to his sweetheart Cooke Maroney on October 19. A feast in which celebrities were of course invited, among them Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, or Nicole Richie. The actress, 29-year-old had chosen to wear for the happiest day of his life, a Dior gown.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have also celebrated their love in a lavish ceremony at Carpentas, in the south of France. The bride appeared in Louis Vuitton, of which she is the heroine, brought to life by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director for collections women. She had opted for a halter dress with the plunging neckline, in lace and fitted waist.

The wedding the shorter of 2019 will surely have been that of Nicolas Cage. Married to Erika Koike in Las Vegas, the actor has filed for divorce just 4 days after the ceremony, stating that they have a little “too drunk” in the last.

Jude Law, Tom Ellis, Chris Pratt… Back on the weddings of celebrities in pictures !

V-K. N.